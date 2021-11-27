Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $24.80 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.