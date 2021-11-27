Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

