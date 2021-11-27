Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

