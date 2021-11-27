Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

