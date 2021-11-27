Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given “Hold” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.84.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$179.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.53.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

