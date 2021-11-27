Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.33 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

