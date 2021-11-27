Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.