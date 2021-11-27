Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $233,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 64,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.