Fusion Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 107,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

