Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of IMAX worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IMAX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in IMAX by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

