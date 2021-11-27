Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $473.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $296.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

