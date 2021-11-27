Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

