Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $379.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.02.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.