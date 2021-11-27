Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

