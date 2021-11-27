Lantz Financial LLC Sells 242 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

NYSE CM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.