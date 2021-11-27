XR Securities LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

BKR opened at $23.06 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

