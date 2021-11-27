Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.77 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

