Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 140 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.