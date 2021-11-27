Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Financial Contrast

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience -1.60% 9.59% 4.82%

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Harvard Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 33.60 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 2.76 -$7.81 million ($0.05) -138.00

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.86%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

