AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

