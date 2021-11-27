First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.45

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $17.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$44.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

