Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 27th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of EARN opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

