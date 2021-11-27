Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.04. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$14.32 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.75 million and a P/E ratio of -28.36.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.43 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

