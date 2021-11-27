Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,412 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $340.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.75.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.