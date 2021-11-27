Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI opened at $201.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

