Georgios Palikaras Sells 174,851 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20.

MMAT stock opened at 3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.64 and a 52-week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

