Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

