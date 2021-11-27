Reviewing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVB Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares CVB Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 45.37% 10.55% 1.41% Itaú Unibanco 15.93% 17.62% 1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.53 $177.16 million $1.59 12.33 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.17 $3.67 billion $0.56 7.20

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVB Financial and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given CVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Itaú Unibanco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

