Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.