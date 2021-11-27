Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.04% of Stoneridge worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 71.3% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 104.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

