Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $414.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

