Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.