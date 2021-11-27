Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

