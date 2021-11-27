Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

