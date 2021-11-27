Foundry Partners LLC Sells 12,674 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

NYSE AB opened at $54.18 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

