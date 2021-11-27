Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Hush has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $814,663.10 and $194.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00484382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00200710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

