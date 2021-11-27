WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $378.63 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $378.63 million and $26.87 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

