The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

