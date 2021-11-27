Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 356.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

