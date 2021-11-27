Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $27,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.