Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

