Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.24. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

