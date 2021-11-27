Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $289,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.92, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.26 and a 200-day moving average of $594.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

