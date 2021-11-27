Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,417 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 371,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.