Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.25.

NYSE:AVB opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

