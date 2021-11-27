Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 8,317 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,522,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYI stock opened at $210.06 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

