Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SLM were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.