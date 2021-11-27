Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

