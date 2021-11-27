Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of Monro worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

