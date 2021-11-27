Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

